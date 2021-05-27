Cancel
Stocks in check, dollar firm ahead of U.S. data

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - World stocks were pinned down on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. data expected to offer clues on inflation, with further pressures widely seen as sparking a scaling back of central banks' giant stimulus packages. The Euro STOXX 600 was flat, regaining slim losses, with French shares adding...

Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks climb on commodity boost ahead of data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 1 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday, with commodity-linked shares leading the way on strong metal and oil prices, while investors looked ahead to the latest set of factory activity and inflation data.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Manufacturing Data

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones gained 65 points in the previous session. Markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day weekend. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE), Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar softens after manufacturing data shows backlogs rising

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Tuesday, edging toward five-month lows after data showed that while U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month, unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national...
StocksLas Vegas Herald

U.S. stock markets little moved despite positive economic data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Positive U.S. manufacturing data for May helped keep stocks afloat, but not much more, on Wall Street on Tuesday. "The economy certainly is growing and that's a positive, and again it's a positive for the most cyclical parts of the stock market," Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York told Reuters Thomson Tuesday.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Asian stocks eye steady open after mixed US data

(June 2): Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets. Treasury yields edged up. Futures rose modestly in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan kept in check by weaker midpoint guidance, eyes on PBOC

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan was little changed on Wednesday and pinned in a narrow trading range, after the central bank guided the currency lower amid continued speculation over how much more appreciation authorities will tolerate. The yuan is at 3-year highs. It has risen about 1.4% percent in the past four weeks and clocked its best monthly performance in May since last November. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3773 per dollar prior to market open, 201 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3572. The spot market opened at 6.3805 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 at midday, unchanged from the previous late session close. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.3825 per dollar. "We expect the Chinese yuan is likely to remain well-supported because of strong export performance, sizeable trade surplus and ongoing capital inflow into Chinese capital markets for both tactical and structural factors," said Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The PBOC may opt to curb appreciation momentum from time to time, but a stronger Chinese yuan has its benefits in keeping imported prices low and encourage international capital into the Chinese markets." A host of Chinese policymakers have warned market participants recently against betting on one-sided moves in the currency, and the PBOC this week raised reserve ratios on foreign exchange deposits. "It is possible that they (the PBOC) will have to intervene more heavily in order to get the currency to stabilise and reduce the pace of appreciation. Although the trajectory is clear, I think the issue is they're not comfortable with the speed at which it has appreciated," said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at Union Bancaire Privee in Hong Kong. A mountain of dollars on deposit in China has grown so large that banks are struggling to loan the currency and traders say it poses a risk to official efforts to control the fast-rising yuan. Market reaction to the latest headlines on Sino-U.S. relations was largely muted. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He exchanged views with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on issues of mutual "concern", in his second virtual call in a week with top economic and trade officials under the U.S. Biden administration. The dollar clung to small gains from overnight on Wednesday, edging back from near a five-month trough versus major peers, as a pick up in U.S. manufacturing kept bets alive for a quicker normalisation of Federal Reserve policy. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.84, weaker than the previous day's 97.88. The global dollar index fell to 89.899 from the previous close of 89.906. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5375, 2.45 percent away from the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 3:34AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3773 6.3572 -0.32% Spot yuan 6.3842 6.3825 -0.03% Divergence from 0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.26% Spot change since 2005 29.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.84 97.88 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.899 89.906 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3825 0.03% * Offshore 6.5375 -2.45% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks extend rally; U.S. jobs data in focus

SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, extending their rally to a fourth day, but a selloff from institutional investors trimmed early gains driven by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Global stock indices open higher after clocking fourth straight month of gain

A swathe of global stock indices had wrapped up the session with a fourth straight monthly gain on Monday as Asian stocks edges higher in early Asia-Pacific trading a day after logging their longest monthly winning streak since August 2020, as the American currency alongside US Treasury bond notes continued to look for directions ahead of a barrage of EU and US data scheduled to be released this week.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold retreats from near five-month peak on firmer yields, equities

BENGALURU (June 2): Gold prices on Wednesday retreated from a near five-month high marked in the previous session, as an uptick in bond yields weighed on the safe-haven metal while strong U.S. economic data prompted the shift back into riskier assets. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,898.58 per ounce,...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Gains On OPEC Decision But US Rally Fades

Oil prices rallied Tuesday even as OPEC and its allies agreed to continue to boost output, while most equity markets advanced despite concerns that high inflation could prompt interest rate hikes and hamper the global economic recovery. But an early rally on Wall Street petered out after the yield on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks hit 1-month high on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose to their highest in nearly a month on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street from upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI rose 11.42 points, or 0.35%, to 3,233.29 by 0146 GMT. It rose as much as 0.60% in early trade, touching the highest intraday level since May 10. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.62%, but other heavyweights slid. SK Hynix and battery maker LG Chem fell 0.78% and 0.97%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 105.9 billion won ($95.58 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** U.S. manufacturing activity picked up in May, as pent-up demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders. ** At home, the consumer inflation accelerated to a more than nine-year high in May, reinforcing calls for gradual monetary tightening, though the increase was mainly due to a low base effect and rises in oil and agricultural prices. ** The won was quoted at 1,108.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.22%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,107.9 per dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.4. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 110.77. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 1.214%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.199%. ($1 = 1,108.0200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Currenciesactionforex.com

Sterling and Dollar Softer in Subdued Trading, Aussie Firm ahead of RBA

Trading continue to be relatively subdued as US and UK are both on holiday. Sterling is mildly softer, followed by Dollar, and Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is strengthening mildly, ahead of RBA rate decision in the upcoming Asian session. It’s highly unlikely for the central bank to alter the forward guidance that, the conditions of a rate hike is unlikely to be met until 2024 at the earliest. But it’s still possible for the Aussie to get some hawkish surprise.
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks set for 4th month of gains in data-heavy week

* Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. * Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh. (Reuters) - World equities are set to post a fourth consecutive month of gains on Monday, while the dollar remains under pressure ahead of a slew of European and U.S. data that will confirm whether the global economy is on a steady recovery path.
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar In Positive Territory After Economic Data

The U.S. dollar held gains against most major opponents in Asian trading on Monday, as a key gauge of inflation accelerated in April, well above the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2 percent annual rate target. Data from the Commerce Department showed on Friday that U.S. core personal consumption expenditures index, the...