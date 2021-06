(The Rev. Rowland Onuegbu SDV, Ph.D. Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick's Church of Wareham) The COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are winding down, and we anticipate a return to normalcy (that’s if things will ever remain the same). COVID -19 ravaged our world and has left devastating effects on every aspect of our human society. I have imagined the end of the pandemic and what feeling that would bring. Maybe, it will feel like the end of a protracted war, soldiers returning home from the battlefield, families grieving over their losses, communities rebuilding and memorializing their fallen heroes. Without minimizing any of the impacts of COVID-19, I think the “human touch” is one of the losses with the most adverse effects on every one of us.