Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -Airbus ramped up its jet production targets on Thursday, backing signs of global recovery and strengthening its hand ahead of talks with suppliers about how to share investments needed to lift aviation out of its pandemic doldrums. Shares in the world's largest planemaker rose more than 6% after...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillaume Faury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A220#Airbus A330#Global Output#Increased Demand#Domestic Demand#Reuters#A320neo#Barclays Capital#Agency Partners#A350 Output#Aviation#Monthly Output#Global Recovery#Key Single Aisle Jets#Increasing Production#Engine Makers#Investments#Long Haul Travel#Domestic Travel#Suppliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Hits $70 as Saudis Say ‘Slowly-Slowly’ on Output Hikes

Investing.com - “I will believe it when I see it,” Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said skeptically to forecasts for explosive oil demand in the coming months. With that, the de facto chief of OPEC+, who went along with the cartel’s wishes to add to production, solidified a $70 per barrel base for crude as trading began for June.
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Airbus to increase production as aviation takes off

European manufacturer Airbus predicts the commercial aircraft market to recover to pre-Covid levels between 2023 and 2025. In an update to suppliers about its production plans, Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive, said: “The aviation sector is beginning to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. “The message to our supplier community provides...
Industryicotodaymagazine.com

Global Charter Flight Market Top Manufacturers: VistaJet, Luxaviation, Jet Aviation, Air Partner, TMC Jets etc.

The recently added research report has been meticulously conceived and presented to render a pin-point analytical review of the current market conditions. This intensive research report on Global Charter Flight Market has been recently added to the burgeoning repository to evaluate the market growth forces on a multi-dimensional and multi-faceted approach. This well-conceived research report presentation portrays market dynamics through the entire growth tenure, 2020-26.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
Aerospace & Defense101.9 KELO-FM

IATA chief pours cold water on Airbus jet output increase

PARIS/LONDON (Reuters) -The airline industry’s most senior representative on Friday cast doubt on plans by Europe’s Airbus for sharp increases in jetliner production, saying they appeared overly optimistic. Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, voiced scepticism a day after Airbus published proposals to almost double single-aisle...
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Airbus Expects Market Recovery, Updates Production

MIAMI – Airbus anticipates an aircraft market recovery between 2023 and 2025, led by narrow-bodied types, and is preparing for it by updating its production plans for all its families of aircraft. As announced by a press release issued on May 27, the European aircraft maker, the world’s largest manufacturer...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Airbus CEO Seeks to Calm Supplier Nerves Over Output Hike

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of Europe's Airbus urged suppliers to prepare industrially and financially for steep increases in jet output floated earlier on Thursday, and said the industry was returning towards pre-crisis trends for its most popular airplanes. Airbus sees demand for single-aisle medium-haul jets like the A320neo as...
Aerospace & DefenseInternational Business Times

Global Stocks Mixed As Airbus, Boeing Soar On Recovery Hopes

Global stocks were mixed Thursday amid lingering inflation concerns, while shares of Boeing and Airbus surged on expectations of a strong travel industry recovery amid the post-Covid-19 reopening. Wall Street equities mostly rose after new filings for US unemployment benefits hit a new pandemic low and Republicans offered an infrastructure...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Jet Aviation delivers first VVIP-configured 737 Max

Completion specialist Jet Aviation has delivered a Boeing 737 Max 8 business jet to a customer, outfitted with a VVIP cabin interior. The customer has not been disclosed but an illustration provided by the company shows a Max 8 with the Cayman Islands registration VP-CMA. Jet Aviation says the design...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Boeing, General Electric Leap as Airbus Boosts Plane Production Targets

Boeing (BA) - Get Report and General Electric (GE) - Get Report shares jumped higher Thursday after the world's biggest planemaker boosted its near-term production targets amid the ongoing post-pandemic recovery in global airline passenger traffic. Airbus, which overtook Boeing's lock on the global planemaking business last year, said it...
Aerospace & Defenseajot.com

Airbus sets plan to boost output, igniting aerospace rally

Airbus SE said it’s preparing to gear up production of its best-selling A320-series jets beyond pre-pandemic levels within two years, sending a jolt of optimism into an aviation sector primed for a global recovery. Aerospace shares jumped in Europe and the U.S. after the world’s largest maker of commercial jetliners...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Airbus looks to take monthly A320neo output to 64 within two years

Airbus has outlined an aggressive recovery course for single-aisle family production, advising suppliers to prepare for an upward trajectory to reach a monthly rate of 64 A320neo-family aircraft within two years. It has set the “firm rate” target for the second quarter of 2023, after confirming that it will raise...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

SMBC Aviation Capital Orders 14 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) announced Tuesday that SMBC Aviation Capital, an aircraft lessor, has ordered 14 additional 737-8 jets. The new order comes as airlines prepare for a robust return to air travel and modernize their narrowbody fleets to reduce fuel use and carbon emissions. The new purchase builds SMBC...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

Embraer Sees E-Jets Advancing Air Transport’s Covid Recovery

Embraer expects to emerge from the Covid crisis in a relatively strong competitive position as a fundamental shift in traffic patterns portends increasing interest in smaller narrowbodies such as the E195-E2, according to Embraer Commercial Aviation CEO Arjan Meijer. Following a 2020 campaign that saw Embraer Commercial ship just 44 airplanes due to customer deferrals and two months of inactivity at the start of the year leading to the failed integration with Boeing, the company will likely see improvement on deliveries this year as more markets open with improving epidemiological circumstances. A recent pair of orders covering 17 E175s by Alaska Airlines and its regional partner SkyWest sent what Embraer considers a clear signal of improving market conditions. But even before securing those deals, Embraer added 10 new E-Jet operators resulting mainly from used aircraft transactions since the start of 2020.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Airbus to Boost A220 Jet's Range, Newest Operator Says

PARIS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Airbus will go ahead with plans to increase the range of its smallest jet, the A220, its newest operator said, allowing airlines to open more niche routes internationally. Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman said last month he was discussing adding extra endurance to the jetliner with Airbus, which...