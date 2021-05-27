Airbus hikes jet output targets in bet on aviation recovery

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.