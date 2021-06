When it comes to monetary policy in the euro area, we central bankers on this side of the Atlantic naturally keep an eye on developments in the United States. A key reason is that, in the years before the pandemic, the inflation cycle, and with it the monetary-policy cycle, have evolved more rapidly there than in the euro area. Therefore, by looking at the US experience, one can identify a number of observations that may prove useful going forward as the euro area inflation cycle evolves. In this article, I will focus on one aspect that has received a substantial amount of attention in the recently revised monetary-policy framework of the US Federal Reserve (henceforth, the Fed)—namely, the desirability of allowing inflation to overshoot its medium-term target in the future.