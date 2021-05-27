Cancel
NBA

NBA Playoffs: 3 best performances from all of Wednesday’s Game 2s

By Tyler Siebert
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three best performances from Wednesday night in the NBA Playoffs. Wednesday’s triple-header consisted of a nail-biter in New York that led to the Knicks’ first playoff win since 2013, in front of the New York faithful. A shootout in Utah that ended with a team fall just short of scoring 150 points. A seemingly easy win for Philadelphia with an Injury to Russell Westbrook and a fan dumping popcorn on him as well. Three very entertaining games to say the least.

