Lenovo's PC business had its best fourth quarter ever in the fiscal year 2020. The company saw 512% profit growth. It topped $60 billion in revenue for the first time. The PC market is alive and well, and if you need any proof of that claim, just check out Lenovo's Q4 FY2020 earnings. As reported by ZDNet, Lenovo pulled in a mountain of money in Q4, topping $60 billion in revenue for the first time. Atop that mountain, past the clouds obscuring its tip, you can squint and see that that lofty figure represents a historic high for the company.