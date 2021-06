Craig Bellamy hopes in-demand playmaker Nicho Hynes sees the benefit of accepting a pay cut to remain in the Storm system beyond next year as rival clubs circle. Hynes' stocks rose again after another jaw-dropping display at fullback for Melbourne in their 40-12 bashing of the Broncos, with the fill-in fullback scoring a try, setting up two others and running for 214 metres in a performance that would have piqued the interests of Brisbane.