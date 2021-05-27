Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Medtronic Earnings Jump on Sales Recovery

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

Medtronic PLC Thursday posted 37% sales growth in its fiscal fourth quarter as its end markets recovered from the effects of the pandemic, driving a doubling in the company's per-share earnings. The Ireland-based medical-technology company posted earnings of $1 a share, an improvement from 48 cents a share in the...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic Plc#Earnings Growth#Profit Growth#Sales Growth#Revenue Growth#Factset#Dow Jones Newswires#Medtronic Plc Thursday#Per Share Earnings#Diabetes Sales#Cardiovascular Sales#Neuroscience Sales#Medical Surgical Sales#Company#Net Income#Currency Factors#Rose#One Time Items
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Kirkland’s Comp Sales Surge Amid Recovery In Home Furnishings

Kirkland's, a home décor retailer that runs 370 brick-and-mortar locations and an eCommerce website, reported that comparable sales surged by approximately 75 percent and eCommerce saw growth of 42 percent, according to a Tuesday (June 1) announcement. Kirkland’s reported that net sales jumped by 60 percent to $123.6 million. The...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For American Superconductor

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, June 02. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for American Superconductor's Q4 earnings. Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.400-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.50 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $78.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.
StocksZacks.com

Top Stock Reports for United Parcel Service, Medtronic & Shopify

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), Medtronic plc (MDT) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Financial Reportsbodymagazine.us

Aerie Sales Jump To $297.5 Million In Q1

(Filed Under wholesale Lingerie News). Aerie operating income jumped to $69.978 million on higher net revenue of $297.487 million in the quarter ended May 1, 2021 compared to an operating loss of $19.129 million on sales of $154.981 million in the same quarter last year. The quarter went so well...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 million-$12 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9 million. Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International...
Financial Reportsdrugstorenews.com

Ulta Beauty reports strong sales in Q1

Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning store shoppers. Ulta Beauty started the year strong as sales jumped 65%, fueled by rising consumer confidence, stimulus checks, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and returning...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $288.59 million-$295.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.49 million. A number of research firms have recently...
Stockssharewise.com

Medtronic plc Stock

Medtronic plc gained 2.020% today. We see a rather positive sentiment for Medtronic plc with 8 Buy predictions and 1 Sell predictions. With a target price of €119.00 there is a slightly positive potential of 13.118% for Medtronic plc compared to the current price of €105.20. Our community identified positive...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million. Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD traded...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.46.
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

Macy's Sales Recovery Is Just Getting Started

Earlier this month, Macy's (NYSE:M) reported that sales beat the high end of its guidance range by about 10% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. This helped drive a huge earnings beat. Excluding asset sale gains, adjusted earnings per share actually surpassed the company's Q1 2019 performance. Despite these...
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Famous Footwear Delivers Record Earnings And Sales

Caleres reported earnings and sales that exceeded Wall Street estimates as Famous Footwear achieved record quarterly earnings and delivered record first-quarter sales levels. The company’s brand Portflio segment also showed improvement with strong performances from Vionic, Sam Edelman, Blowfish Malibu, and Ryka brands. Caleres said it continued its strong recovery...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Medtronic's Debt Overview

Shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) rose by 8.49% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Medtronic has. Based on Medtronic's financial statement as of March 5, 2021, long-term debt is at $26.50 billion and current debt is at $3.82 billion, amounting to $30.32 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $5.08 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $25.25 billion.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Big Lots shares jump 2.7% premarket as earnings top estimates

Big Lots Inc. shares rose 2.7% premarket after the wholesaler posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. The company said it had net income of $94.6 million, or $2.62 a share, in the quarter, almost double the $49.3 million, or $1.26 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. Sales rose 13% to $1.626 billion from $1.439 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $1.72 and sales of $1.544 billion. Chief Executive Bruce Thorn said earnings were driven by strategic moves as well as the third round of stimulus that began in March. "We saw double digit growth across all merchandise categories other than Food and Consumables, which were greatly bolstered last year by quarantine-related stock-up spending early in the pandemic," Thorn said in a statement. Lawn and garden and furniture and home sales were also strong, he said. The company is not offering full-year guidance due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but said it expects second-quarter EPS to range from $1.00 to $1.15, compared with a FactSet consensus of $1.04. Shares have gained 50.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.8%.