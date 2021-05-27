Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.26

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.26 and last traded at $47.26, with a volume of 23195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96. A number of research analysts...

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Housing#Reit#Zacks Investment Research#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Stock Price#Acc#Peg#Sec#Bessemer Group Inc#Fmr Llc#Associated Banc Corp#Marketbeat Com#Average Price#Research Analysts#Mid Day Trading#Equities Analysts#Equity#Company#Institutional Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN posted sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $8.35 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of The Chemours worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.75.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
Agriculturebaseballnewssource.com

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analyzing Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares Community...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 31.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report $665.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $678.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $630.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Short Interest Up 66.6% in May

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the April 29th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Other institutional investors have also bought...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 45,071 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 45,071 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pitcairn Co. Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Takes $263,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. A number of other hedge funds also recently added to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,484,709 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $815,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 17,764 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.