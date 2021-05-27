Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells 5,794 Shares of Stock
American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com