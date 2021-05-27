Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO Sells 5,794 Shares of Stock

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,130.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsc#Nasdaq Inc#Stock Investors#Cfo#Stock Funds#Sales#Amsc#Jr#Sec#Squarepoint Ops Llc#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Thestreet#Roth Capital#Gridtec Solutions#Compound Interest#Marketbeat Com#Selling#Company#Institutional Investors#Research Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$1.12 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark posted earnings of ($1.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $654,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Several other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Other institutional investors have also bought...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 38.8% in May

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 424,400 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 29th total of 305,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mizuho Lowers Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $70.00

Several other research firms have also commented on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.76.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Rises By 31.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$15,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,520,688.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 64.3% in May

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the April 29th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 127,200 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.39% of Rattler Midstream worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 56.0% in May

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the April 29th total of 737,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Workiva were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.13% of Omnicell worth $904,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $67.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,194 shares during the period. Generac makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.39% of Generac worth $285,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TruWealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.