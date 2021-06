Just a few months after a group of Arab states normalised relations with Israel, they are backing away from the country as its reputation plummets across the world over its offensive in the Gaza Strip and its treatment of Palestinians.A virtual meeting on Monday between the main business association of Morocco, which penned a normalisation deal with Israel last year, and the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce to discuss “business and investment opportunities in Israel” was postponed.Flights connecting Tel Aviv and the two main cities of the United Arab Emirates, which was a cornerstone of the Abraham Accords forged...