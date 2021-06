HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.