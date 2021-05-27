Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Eng vs NZ: Tom Latham’s 3 best knocks

By admin
thehighlandsun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Latham has been a key component in the New Zealand Test setup. The wicketkeeper from Canterbury has played some decisive knocks for the Kiwis over the last few years and will be on England’s radar as the two sides clash for a two-Test series starting June 2. Latham comes...

www.thehighlandsun.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Taylor
Person
Kane Williamson
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Ish Sodhi
Person
Stuart Broad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Knock#Canterbury#Kiwis#Leeds#Hagley Oval Latham#Lord#Reply#Nz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldthehighlandsun.com

ENG vs NZ: Stuart Broad’s 3 best spells

Stuart Broad, who has 517 wickets, is among the top 10 leading wicket-takers in Tests. The pacer will be keen to climb that chart with some impressive spells when England takes on New Zealand at Lord’s in the first of their two-match Test series. The fast bowler has been a...
SportsThe Guardian

Tim Southee: ‘New Zealand, world Test champions? It would be special’

It was in the art deco city of Napier that Tim Southee announced himself, the 19-year-old farmer’s son crackling on his Test debut against England in 2008 with a five-wicket haul and a blaze of sixes. Some 13 years and 77 caps later he pitches up at Lord’s for the fourth time in his Test career as the leader of what is arguably New Zealand’s finest attack.
Rugbyrugbypass.com

It isn't just Australia's Super teams that are getting swept by NZ

The Australian men’s and women’s rugby sevens teams have suffered heavy series defeats to New Zealand in a warm-up event for the Tokyo Olympics. Played over three days in Auckland, the tournament confirmed New Zealand as favourites for men’s and women’s gold in Tokyo. Australia were swept in the men’s...
Sportsshepherdgazette.com

Eng vs NZ: Group Simply Attempting To Soak Up Historical past At Lord’s, Says Pacer Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson is part of the New Zealand squad to face India in the WTC Final.© AFP. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has said the Lord’s Cricket Ground can be overwhelming for cricketers and currently every member of his side is just trying to soak up the ground and its history. New Zealand and India will face each other in the finals of the WTC, beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Before that, New Zealand will also play two-match Test series against England, beginning June 2 at Lord’s. “First time today so that was a pretty cool experience to try and soak in everything about the ground and the history that comes with it,” stuff.co.nz quoted Jamieson as saying.
RugbyPosted by
The Associated Press

NZ’s Super Rugby domination continues: 10 matches, 10 wins

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s Super Rugby teams were once again embarrassed by their New Zealand opponents on the weekend, culminating with the Christchurch-based Crusaders’ 63-28 win over the Queensland Reds. In two rounds of the trans-Tasman competition, Kiwi sides have won all 10 matches with combined scores of...
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Selection intrigue surrounds England-New Zealand opener at Lord's

England and New Zealand head into Wednesday's first Test at Lord's with both sides face some potentially awkward selection decisions. The hosts, in a match that marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after their home games were played behind closed doors last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will field an attack missing injured World Cup winners Ben Stokes (finger) and Jofra Archer (elbow).
FIFAPosted by
Reuters

2023 women's World Cup in Australia, NZ to begin on July 20

The 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be held from July 20-Aug. 20, global soccer governing body FIFA said. The new inter-confederation playoffs, which will decide the last three qualification spots, would be held from Feb. 17-23 the same year, FIFA also said on Thursday. Auckland's...
Public Healthwtvbam.com

Cricket-NZ’s Seifert breaks down as he recalls COVID ordeal in India

(Reuters) – New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert broke down in tears on Tuesday as he recalled fearing the worst after testing positive for COVID-19 in India following the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) suspension. Seifert, who had been with IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, was unable to exit India with other...
SportsThe Independent

Stuart Broad named England vice-captain for first Test against New Zealand

Stuart Broad has been announced as England’s vice-captain for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s while there will be at least one debutant in the home side as James Bracey is set for his international bow. Broad was controversially dropped for the first Test of the English summer...
Worldsemoball.com

England, NZ begin test series with bigger priorities ahead

Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. Staying in the present might be easier said than done for England and New Zealand in their two-match test series starting Wednesday. For the New Zealanders, priority No....