Eng vs NZ: Tom Latham’s 3 best knocks

Kyle Jamieson is part of the New Zealand squad to face India in the WTC Final.© AFP. New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson has said the Lord’s Cricket Ground can be overwhelming for cricketers and currently every member of his side is just trying to soak up the ground and its history. New Zealand and India will face each other in the finals of the WTC, beginning June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. Before that, New Zealand will also play two-match Test series against England, beginning June 2 at Lord’s. “First time today so that was a pretty cool experience to try and soak in everything about the ground and the history that comes with it,” stuff.co.nz quoted Jamieson as saying.