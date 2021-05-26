newsbreak-logo
Judge tells Honolulu police to release footage of shooting

By Honolulu Star-Advertiser
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — A judge is ordering Honolulu officials to turn over unedited police body camera footage to attorneys representing the family of a South African citizen who was shot and killed by police after he entered a home that wasn't his. Honolulu police previously released two brief clips from the April 14 shooting that killed Lindani Myeni. His widow alleges in a wrongful death lawsuit that police were motivated by racial discrimination against an unarmed Black man. The judge's ruling also says the city must turn over all 911 calls from the neighborhood and the time-frame of the shooting.

