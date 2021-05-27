Cancel
Killer of 8 in California had talked of workplace attacks

By JOCELYN GECKER, MARTHA MENDOZA - Associated Press
 13 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — An employee who gunned down eight people at a California rail yard and then killed himself as law enforcement rushed in had talked about killing people at work. The ex-wife of Samuel Cassidy says even more than a decade ago, he was often resentful of his work. Authorities say Cassidy opened fire Wednesday at a light rail facility in San Jose. He then shot himself. One wounded man is in critical condition. It's the 15th mass killing in the U.S. this year. All have been shootings. Eighty-six people have died.

