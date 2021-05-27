Cancel
Celebrity Cruises to be first cruise line to sail out of the US on June 26

By David Lee
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (May 26, 2021) – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.

