Celebrity Cruises to be first cruise line to sail out of the US on June 26

MIAMI (May 26, 2021) – “Someday is here.” That was the one-line tweet Celebrity Cruises CEO and President Lisa Lutoff-Perlo used to announce the news today that on Saturday, June 26, the exquisite Celebrity Edge will be the first cruise ship to sail from US waters in more than a year. Captain Kate McCue, the first and still only American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet – and the industry – back into operation.