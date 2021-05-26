newsbreak-logo
9 NYC jail workers charged in bribery-contraband scam

By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine current and former New York City Department of Correction workers have been arrested on charges alleging they took cash bribes to smuggle items including razor blades, drugs and alcohol into city jails. U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss says the workers accepted thousands of dollars in bribes. Prosecutors said in a release that seven individuals were arrested Wednesday in New York, one in Pennsylvania and one in Virginia. Indictments were returned against seven men and two women in Manhattan federal court. Authorities alleged that one defendant pocketed over $40,000 in bribes between June 2019 and September 2020.

