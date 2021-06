It's official, Pennsylvania. All COVID-19 restrictions in the state will be lifted Memorial Day, as Gov. Tom Wolf had promised a few weeks ago. Marking a tremendous milestone in the commonwealth’s fight against COVID-19, at 12:01 Monday morning — for the first time since March 2020 — there will be no limits on capacity or distancing in Pennsylvania’s restaurants, business, offices or other venues such as bars, stores, salons, gyms, theaters or nightclubs.