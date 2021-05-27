Cancel
Guam students size up China professionals in World Cup mismatch

By BeSoccer
besoccer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOff the football pitch it is a total mismatch: China's 1.4 billion population versus Guam's 170,000. But the two collide in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday with the US island territory's squad -- which includes high-school and college players -- trying to cut their Chinese hosts down to size. Guam will be massive underdogs and anything other than a Chinese victory in front of a sell-out crowd of about 30,000 in Suzhou would be a shock.

www.besoccer.com
