Severe weather, tornado threats rolling through Green Country

The National Weather Service is monitoring a severe weather threat expected to last until around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Possible threats include a few tornadoes, baseball-sized hail, wind gusts up to 75 mph, heavy rain, and the chance for flooding.

The better chance of severe weather and flooding is expected to hit Thursday evening into Friday morning.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) advise people to prepare early and make sure you know where to go if you need to take shelther.

With the threat expected to last from 11 a.m. Thursday through Friday around 3 a.m., the NWS recommends staying weather-aware until the severe weather passes.

