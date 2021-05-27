3 incredible moments from the Dallas Mavericks huge Game 2 win

Our beloved Minnesota Timberwolves finish their season tonight, closing with a late-night matchup with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. For Minnesota, the only thing I really care about tonight is that everyone just gets through the game healthy. It’s been fun to watch these guys grow together since the All-Star break, but with the final game, I’m not as concerned with how everyone looks and more so just looking to enjoy seeing Anthony Edwards play basketball one more time and making sure everyone is ready to go to start next season. Minnesota has shown enough for me to feel optimistic about next season.