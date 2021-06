Once the bane of federal budget hawks, they’re back: earmarks. And some Alabama lawmakers are already in line for them. Earmarks used to be the coin of the realm in Washington, a way for congressmen to designate funding for specific projects back home. Recipients of this funding, some of it no doubt well-intentioned, naturally loved it. Fiscal conservatives hated it and likened it to buying votes, and they could easily point to examples of wasteful spending that earmarks helped enable, most infamously the “bridge to nowhere” in Alaska — or the Vulcan statue in Birmingham.