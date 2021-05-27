COVID claims a child
The timing of Mesa County's first COVID-19-related pediatric death makes it all the more tragic. It comes at a moment when vaccines have been plentiful — for adults. Unfortunately, the child (in the 10-19 age demographic) who died was hosptialized before this age group was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. But the wide availability of the vaccine for adults (and now children) seemed to elicit a community reaction that the worst of the pandemic was behind us. Clearly that's not the case.