newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Governor pardons eye doctor who grew marijuana for sick wife

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf has pardoned an eye doctor who said he began growing marijuana to help his dying wife reduce her use of opioids. Dr. Paul Ezell served six months in jail in 2014 after pleading guilty to a felony drug charge. Ezell has said he began growing marijuana to help his wife reduce her use of prescription opioids. After her death, Ezell was in the process of dismantling his basement operation when a tipster spotted clippings in the trash and turned him in to police. Ezell pleaded guilty less than two years before Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana. The pardon could allow him to return to medicine.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Pardons#Eye Doctor#Jail#Ap#Governor#Drug#Prescription Opioids#Gov Tom Wolf#Dr Paul Ezell#Police#Medicine#Trash#Clippings#Basement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Doctor Who
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

A new wave of election directors step in to fill Pa.’s many vacancies — with little training and varying experience

After a ‘nightmare’ year led to massive job turnover among those who run Pennsylvania's elections, there are growing calls for standardized training to provide more support and guidance. Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA. This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting...
Pennsylvania StateReporter

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Which states have the most confirmed coronavirus cases (5/17/2021): Where does Pa. stand?

Pennsylvania health officials announced 872 new coronavirus cases on Monday. These new cases bring the statewide total to 1,187,115. California has reported 3,768,805 confirmed cases as of 12:45 p.m. ET on May 17, the most reported by any state in the country, according to CNN. In all, the United States has reported more than 32,945,821 cases, with at least 586,001 deaths related to coronavirus.
Harrisburg, PAWOLF

PA Dept. of Health: Over 9.7 Million Vaccinations to Date

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Pa. court nixes town’s ban on digital billboards

A Commonwealth Court panel issued a ruling Monday that unplugs a Pennsylvania borough’s attempt to ban digital billboards. The loser in this case is Stroudsburg. The winner is Adams Outdoor Advertising, which wants to erect a massive digital billboard that will be visible to motorists on Interstate 80. Judge Ellen...
Harrisburg, PALancaster Online

Diocese of Harrisburg lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated at Mass, plans return to full capacity

The Diocese of Harrisburg announced this weekend their revised mask and capacity guidelines to align with local, state and federal COVID-19 health guidelines. Effective immediately, fully vaccinated parishioners – those who have let two weeks pass since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or their single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine – no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.
Pennsylvania StateStandard-Speaker

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania StateWashington Times

Ex-Rep. Lou Barletta announces gubernatorial bid in Pennsylvania

Former Rep. Lou Barletta announced Monday he is running to become the next governor of Pennsylvania, vowing to “take back” the Keystone State from politicians “hell-bent on changing who we are and how we live.”. Mr. Barletta, one of the first members of Congress to endorse former President Trump in...
Pennsylvania Statenewsitem.com

FBI probe of massive Pa. pension fund seeks evidence of kickbacks or bribery

Spotlight PA is an independent, non-partisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Federal prosecutors investigating Pennsylvania’s $64 billion public school pension fund are looking for evidence of kickbacks or bribery as they explore why the plan exaggerated investment returns...
Pennsylvania Statepenncapital-star.com

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announces masks aren’t needed for fully vaccinated to attend mass

The Catholic churches in the Harrisburg area are among the many establishments that are relaxing mask requirements for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the Diocese of Harrisburg announced that “in continued alignment with local, state, and federal health guidelines, effective immediately, all fully vaccinated parishioners no longer need to wear masks when attending Mass.”
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...