Letters to the Editor: Lab tests will find vaccine's length of protection

By San Francisco Chronicle readers
San Francisco Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “You probably won’t need a booster” (May 26): Thanks to The Chronicle for publishing the excellent Open Forum article on COVID-19 vaccines by UCSF’s Monica Gandhi — important information, very clearly presented. One addition: in the real world, we won’t know for sure for at least a year if...

Health
Economy
Industry
Housing
Women's HealthPress Democrat

Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Are we still fighting over body autonomy for 50% of the population? Why are women still not trusted to decide what is best for their specific circumstances? Come on. Anti-maskers love the mantra of “my body, my choice.” Please. The inconvenience of wearing a mask doesn’t even come close to what women face when presented with an unwanted pregnancy.
Los Angeles County, CAnewsnationnow.com

12 fully vaccinated people died of COVID in L.A. County, showing shots work ‘extraordinarily well,’ health officials say

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — With millions of people in Los Angeles County now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, public health officials said Thursday evidence is becoming clearer that the shots provide exceptional protection against sickness and death from the virus. NewsNation affiliate KTLA reports data on “breakthrough cases,” or people who...
HealthFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Cruisers disagree with DeSantis on vaccinations | Letters to the editor

(Editor’s Note: Florida is seeking a compromise with cruise lines on a vaccine passport ban, according to Forbes. A law Gov. DeSantis signed, effective July 1, fines cruise lines for requiring proof of vaccinations. The state also filed a lawsuit, challenging federal authority to mandate vaccinated passengers). I’m scratching my...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

CPS continues to fund research into listeria

Unless one counts Korean-grown Enoki mushrooms, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have not tied fruits or vegetables to a major outbreak of listeria infections since 2016. And yet, the pathogen is deadly enough to merit further study by the produce industry. While salmonella and E. coli foodborne illness have higher numbers of outbreaks and individual cases, Cornell University professor Martin Wiedmann said the number of deaths due to listeria is the same or higher.
Animalseastafricanewspost.com

Science. The dog genome that does not bark informs canine development

The Basenji dog genome sequence – one of the most intact and complete genes – can have a huge impact on understanding a dog’s development, domestication, and hereditary diseases of dogs. The Basenji, also known as the non-bark dog, is an ancient African breed of dog that still lived and...
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

Scope of WVU health major broadens to include infectious diseases

MORGANTOWN — As COVID-19 and its variants continue to spread throughout the country, workplace safety has taken on a new meaning. West Virginia University’s Master of Science in industrial hygiene, newly moved to the WVU School of Public Health, is designed to help students address modern day occupational health issues as they gain the ability to anticipate, evaluate and control occupational health hazards.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
PoliticsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Businesses must get creative to find employees

If you are a business owner in Montana, you may be having trouble finding people to hire right now. The cause of the problem is simple but perhaps not obvious. The solution, too, is simple but may not be easy. Despite his expressed intentions, Gov. Gianforte's action to end the...
ScienceNewsbug.info

COVID-19 may not insert genetic code into human DNA, research shows

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The virus that causes COVID-19, which scientists refer to as SARS-CoV-2, likely does not integrate its genetic material into the genes of humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology. A separate study recently reported the virus's genetic material was found to have...
ScienceArs Technica

Researchers show neutralizing antibodies correlate with COVID protection

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of researchers' nagging questions involved trying to understand what constitutes immunity to future infections. People who had been infected by the virus produced varying amounts of antibodies, and it wasn't clear what levels were needed to provide protection. Similar issues applied to figuring out how long protection lasted, given that antibody levels appeared to decline over time. Those questions have implications for whether we will eventually need booster shots to maintain our immunity.
Public HealthHealthline

‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...