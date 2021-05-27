Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

3 police officers wounded in suburban Dallas shooting

 22 days ago

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb say three officers have been shot and wounded while answering a report of a suicidal person. Police in Flower Mound, Texas, say the three officers responded to the 7 p.m. Wednesday report and were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted. The officers returned fire but have had no contact with the man since and a standoff has ensued. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition, while the third was treated at the shooting scene and cleared.

