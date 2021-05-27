OTHER VOICES: Focus on mental health year-round
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it has probably never gotten as much public attention as it has this year. That’s both good and bad. To address the stigma around mental health disorders, we must talk about them openly and honestly year-round. As the Rosecrance Jackson Centers regional president, it has been refreshing to see mental health in the spotlight for a sustained period. Unfortunately, I also know that is because many of us are struggling.siouxcityjournal.com