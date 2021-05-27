Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

OTHER VOICES: Focus on mental health year-round

By JULIE ENOCKSON
Sioux City Journal
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it has probably never gotten as much public attention as it has this year. That’s both good and bad. To address the stigma around mental health disorders, we must talk about them openly and honestly year-round. As the Rosecrance Jackson Centers regional president, it has been refreshing to see mental health in the spotlight for a sustained period. Unfortunately, I also know that is because many of us are struggling.

siouxcityjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Disorders#Behavioral Health#Nami#Life Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Bidens announce death of 'first dog' Champ

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday announced the passing of their German shepherd Champ, who they called a "constant, cherished companion" for 13 years. "In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall over Gulf Coast, brings heavy rains

Tropical Storm Claudette formed early Saturday morning and was tracked moving along the Gulf Coast before it made landfall. At 7:50 a.m. ET, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that that the third named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season had shifted "Inland Over Southeastern Louisiana."
Portland, ORPosted by
CBS News

Dozens of Portland police officers resign from crowd control unit after officer indicted for allegedly assaulting protestor

Approximately 50 police officers working for Portland's rapid response unit resigned this week, a day after a team member was indicted for allegedly assaulting a protester last year. Participation in the unit was voluntary, and the officers will continue working for the police department in their regular assignments, according to...
Arizona StateABC News

Truck rams bicyclists in Arizona race, critically injuring 6

SHOW LOW, Ariz. -- A pickup truck plowed into bicyclists competing in a community road race in Arizona on Saturday, critically injuring several riders before police chased down the driver and shot him outside a nearby hardware store, police said. Six cyclists were taken to a hospital in critical condition...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Teachers on edge over critical race theory debate

Teachers across the country are on edge amid the heated national debate over critical race theory, as Republican lawmakers in multiple states have passed or introduced legislation that would limit how race and racism are discussed in classrooms. Leaders at professional educators associations and unions say the measures have led...