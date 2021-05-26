newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio to announce 1st winners of Vax-a-Million lottery

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio is ready to announce the first winners of its Vax-a-Million incentive prizes meant to boost lagging vaccination rates. The lottery provides five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to teens. Winners will be announced weekly at the end of the Ohio Lottery’s Cash Explosion TV show beginning Wednesday night. More than 2.7 million adults registered for the money prize and more than 100,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered for the scholarship. The lottery is open to permanent Ohio residents who have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first part of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Lottery#The Lottery#Scholarships#College#Ap#The Ohio Lottery#Winners#Permanent Ohio Residents#Adults#Money#Teens#Lagging Vaccination Rates#Vax A Million
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Lottery
Related
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio vaccine lottery: How you can watch the drawings

(WJW) — Drawings for the Ohio vaccine lottery are beginning soon and you can find out if you’re a winner by watching FOX 8. Starting May 26, the $1 million winners will be revealed every Wednesday night at 7:29 p.m. The drawings will also be held on June 2, June 9, June 16 and June 23. You can watch all of the drawings LIVE on FOX 8.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio’s vaccine lottery: If you want in, you will have to opt in

CINCINNATI — If you want in, you will have to opt-in. That significant change to Ohio's Vax-a-Million promotion was announced Monday at a statewide briefing by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery. Previously, Ohio residents didn't have to do anything to have a shot at the big...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ohio Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ohio reports 729 new coronavirus cases: Monday update

May 17—COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just 729 new coronavirus cases were reported between Sunday and Monday, below the 21-day average of 1,234. In all, there have been 1,091,623 total cases since the pandemic entered the state last year, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The number of deaths on Monday...
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
California State247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio drops COVID-19 mask mandate for vaccinated people. Read the health order

Ohio no longer requires fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in most situations, under a revised health order released late Monday afternoon. The revised order sets separate face covering and social distancing rules of people based on their vaccination status. The order will expire June 2, along with all other remaining health orders except those for nursing homes, assisted living facilities and data collection.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

Ohio Covid-19 vaccine for kids: What parents need to know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine urged parents who are grappling with the decision to get their child age 12-18 vaccinated against COVID-19 to take a look at the facts. “Now that 12-year-olds and up can be vaccinated, we know that parents and their children have more questions,”...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Opinion: Child Tax Credit welcome relief for Ohio families

The pandemic has been a struggle for parents, and the American Rescue Plan includes some game-changing elements that will massively help Ohio families weather this challenging financial time. To help families navigate the uncertainties of the global health crisis and economic recession, Democrats in Congress recently passed and President Biden...