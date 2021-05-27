Cancel
Gov: Giuliani associates not entitled to raid data for trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2021-05-27

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say they don't plan to use materials from recent raids on Rudy Giuliani's home and office at an upcoming trial of two of his associates and one other man on charges that they made illegal campaign contributions. The prosecutors urged a judge Wednesday to reject a request by lawyers in the case to force the government to disclose materials seized from Giuliani, ex-President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, and others. They said the warrants used in the raids did not authorize a search for evidence related to a case brought against Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukushkin. All three have pleaded not guilty.

www.wcn247.com
