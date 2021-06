By intercepting an airliner traveling between two European capitals in order to arrest a critic of his regime, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has violated international law and committed an act of aggression against his neighbors. Initial statements from Western leaders have been forceful but insufficient. The EU should take swift action in response — and make clear to Lukashenko’s patron, Vladimir Putin, that he too will be held accountable if Russian complicity comes to light.