Celebrities

RUMOR ALERT: Kanye West and Irina Shayk dating

By Melissa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople have been speculating who’s gonna start dating first Kim or Kanye since announcing their divorce. Well at this point this is just a rumor but word is Kanye is now dating Russian model and ex girlfriend of Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk. Now there’s really NO EVIDENCE to back this up and it was really just ONE gossip site (Deuxmoi) to report it…but the two have had a business relationship for years going back to when she starred in his Power video. Supposedly there have been tips that they’ve been spotted together recently but the owner of the site said “After further looking into this, I don’t know if ‘dating’ is the right word, but there is perhaps some interest there.” The rumors were also fueled by the fact that she wore a Kanye designed DMX shirt on the runway recently.

Kanye West
Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper
Kanye
