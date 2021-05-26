newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NH

Sex abuse class-action suit tossed, individual claims stand

By HOLLY RAMER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a class-action lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, but he left the door open for individual claims against the state. Lead plaintiff David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. His attorney represents more than 300 men and women who say they were abused by 150 staffers from 1960 to 2019, but a judge ruled Wednesday that a single class action is “too unwieldy” given the nature of the allegations.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
Concord, NH
Government
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Youth Detention Center#Youth Development#N H#Lead Plaintiff#Ap#Individual Claims#Stand#Women#Men#N H
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Concord, NHWMUR.com

COVID-19 restrictions at NH courts to be eased more this week

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire courts will continue easing COVID-19 restrictions this week. Starting Tuesday, the New Hampshire Supreme Court building will be open to the public during normal business hours with full access to the clerk's office and public kiosk. All superior and circuit court courthouses and clerks' offices...
Violent Crimesmynbc5.com

Charge filed in connection with explosive New Hampshire gender reveal party

A disorderly conduct charge has been filed in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook neighboring towns around Kingston last month. Video: Initial coverage of the gender reveal explosion. Anthony Spinelli, of Kingston, who was described as the person responsible for the explosion, has been charged with disorderly conduct.
HealthWCAX

New Hampshire to host vaccine clinic for deaf individuals

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The state has scheduled a COVID-19 vaccination clinic specifically for individuals who are deaf or have hearing loss, as well as their families and caregivers. The clinic will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elliott Health System in Manchester, the Department of...
Concord, NHWCAX

NH DMV notes reports of scammers by text

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles has received multiple reports of scammers contacting residents by text, claiming that the agency is awarding consumers cash prizes for being safe drivers. In another reported scam, a consumer received a text message from someone that falsely represented they...
Kingston, NHnbcboston.com

Man Charged in NH Gender Reveal Explosion That Shook Several Towns

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook several area towns last month. Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct, citing the fact that the blast "caused public alarm," police said Monday. Spinelli turned himself in to police and is cooperating.
Public HealthNashua Telegraph

One death, 139 new COVID-19 cases Sunday in NH

CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 139 new positive test results for COVID-19 and one death Sunday. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 37 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,274 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Concord, NHArgus Press

Division of motor vehicles notes reports of scammers by text

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles has received multiple reports of scammers contacting residents by text, claiming that the agency is awarding consumers with cash prizes for being safe drivers, officials said. In another reported scam, a consumer received a text message from someone that...
Concord, NHWCAX

Sununu insists Biden disrespected police with flag directive

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says President Joe Biden showed disrespect to law enforcement by not explaining why flags shouldn’t be lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day. Biden issued a proclamation Monday calling for flags to be lowered to half-staff Saturday in honor of law enforcement...
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

Sununu issues order to ease mental health boarding in New Hampshire

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is expanding mental health services in response to a court ruling that accused the state of "boarding" mental health patients who are awaiting beds in a state-run psychiatric facility. Sununu signed an executive order late last week directing the state Department...
mynbc5.com

Coronavirus in Vermont, northern New York and New Hampshire: What you need to know

This page displays the latest COVID-19 information for Vermont, New Hampshire and northern New York. • Gov. Phil Scott lifted Vermont's mask mandate Friday, allowing vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. • A new poll revealed that 75% of respondents said they either had...
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District joins ConVal’s education funding lawsuit

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester School District will be joining the Con-Val School District and several other school districts across the state as co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the State of New Hampshire regarding education funding. Filed in March 2019, the lawsuit claims that the state government does not meet...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Concord, NHUS News and World Report

Foundation Contributes $400K Match for NH Gives Event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Public Healthmanchesterinklink.com

New Hampshire falls to fifth in new WalletHub COVID-19 safety study

WASHINGTON – In a study released last week, the economics website WalletHub declared New Hampshire as the fifth safest state in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Hawaii, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine scored higher in the study, with Michigan, West Virginia, Florida, Kentucky and Pennsylvania finishing in the bottom five of the study.