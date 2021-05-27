Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

By KAT STAFFORD, JAMES LAPORTA, AARON MORRISON, HELEN WIEFFERING - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 2021-05-27

The Associated Press has found that a deep-rooted culture of racism and discrimination still festers in the U.S. armed forces, despite repeated efforts to eradicate it. The military’s judicial system has no explicit category for hate crimes, making it difficult to quantify crimes motivated by prejudice, and the Defense Department also has no way to track the number of troops ousted for extremist views, despite its repeated pledges to root them out. The AP also found that the Uniform Code of Military Justice does not adequately address discriminatory incidents and that rank-and-file people of color commonly face courts-martial panels made up of all-white service members, which some experts argue can lead to harsher outcomes.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Hate Crimes#Racism#Martial#The Associated Press#The Defense Department#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
Militaryforces.net

Russia And US Military Firepower: A Comparison

Tension between Russia and the US has spiked in recent years, with NATO's chief citing the "lowest point" in relations since the Cold War. Aggressive tactics from Russian forces on the border with Ukraine and other activity have prompted widespread condemnation from the West, while the Kremlin has brushed off accusations.
MilitaryNewsbug.info

AP Investigation: US military guns used in crimes

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade. These weapons are intended for war -- but some have ended up on America’s streets. (June 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
Militarybigrapidsnews.com

A guide to the US military guns most often lost or stolen

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s. Civilians later used some of the missing weapons in violent crimes. To reach its total, AP culled criminal investigations, court records and property loss forms, and analyzed data from military...
MilitaryWestport News

US military guns keep vanishing, some used in street crimes

In the first public accounting of its kind in decades, an Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen during the 2010s, with some resurfacing in violent crimes. And that's certainly an undercount. Government records covering the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and...
Militarytheintelligencer.com

Where US military aid is being spent, ranked

How much military aid does the U.S. provide to different countries? Stacker analyzed U.S. military spending data from 2011 to 2020 using foreignassistance.gov to find where U.S. military aid is being sent.
Congress & CourtsTimes-Herald

Senators unify to alter US military justice system

Momentum is building on Capitol Hill behind a proposal to change the military justice system by shifting prosecution decisions on sexual assault cases and possibly other major crimes from the chain of command to independent judge advocates. (June 18) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
MilitaryMilitary.com

Pentagon Leaders Defend Military Efforts On Racism, Extremism

Top Pentagon leaders defended the military's approach to racism and extremism. They pushed back on accusations by Republican lawmakers that the effort is creating division. During a House hearing, Congressman Matt Gaetz said he was told by military members that required group discussions about extremism were counterproductive. Fellow Florida Congressman Michael Waltz said West Point Academy teaches critical race theory and about understanding White rage. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Pentagon doesn't teach critical race theory and said he'd received positive feedback from those who had the opportunity to discuss extremism with colleagues. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley also pushed back." So, what is wrong with understanding having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend," he asked. "And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military our general officers, our commission non-commissioned officers of being, quote, 'woke' or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there." West Point doesn't specifically offer a class on White rage or critical race theory but it does offer one that looks at the politics of race.
Militarypaulcraigroberts.org

US Military Poorly Led and Disgraced

After the Biden-Putin meeting there was fanciful commentary about reduced tensions and avoidance of war. As I explained in my column and several interviews, as long as Washington has hegemonic aspirations and needs the “Russian threat” to justify its military/security complex budget and NATO, little can be done to reduce tensions.
MilitaryBoston Herald

US military exposed for lack of weapons accountability

Pulling a pistol from his waistband, the young man spun his human shield toward police. “Don’t do it!” a pursuing officer pleaded. The young man complied, releasing the bystander and tossing the gun, which skittered across the city street and then into the hands of police. They soon learned that...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US military leaders weigh in on plan to overhaul military justice system

Seven top U.S. military leaders have issued letters weighing in on the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act of 2021. The proposed legislation, which has received bipartisan support, would move the decision on whether to prosecute serious crimes to independent, trained, and professional military prosecutors while leaving misdemeanors and uniquely military crimes within the chain of command.
Militarydallassun.com

Myanmar military torturing detainees, says US journalist

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Myanmar's military is using torture to extract information from detainees on the whereabouts of senior opposition members and activist leaders, an American journalist recently released from a Yangon prison told CNN. The 44-year-old Nathan Maung was detained for over three months in Myanmar before being...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

What 5G will actually do for the US Military

Imagine a city where self-driving electric cars anticipate when and where their passengers will need a lift long before the vehicle is called. Batteries to shore up energy shortfalls arrive before they are needed. City managers know the exact placement and condition of every city asset, and theft is immediately detected. There is no traffic, because every vehicle is in constant communication with every other car and traffic light. The residents know there will never be any delay in the services they need because the city around them functions as a perfect, seamless organism just beyond their perception.
Politicsdailynewsen.com

MATT GAETZ SHARES A COLOSSAL SHIT FIT OVER MILITARY ACKNOWLEDGING RACISM Is REAL

The modern Republican Party's defining feature is its belief that systemic racism doesn't exist and that, if it is real, those who suffer from bigotry are actually white. GOP lawmakers and other conservatives hate critical race theory. This theory holds that the U.S. society is inherently racist and exists to perpetuate economic, social and political inequalities among white people and people of colour, especially Black people. Conservatives who have written entire books about liberals being "easy to trigger" throw fits at the mention of CRT and demand it be banned from schools. They also hysterically claim that it is child abuse. You'd think that they would listen to the U.S. military on the subjects it allows cadets to discuss before they send them off to defend the country. Republicans often talk a lot about how much they respect the military. You would be wrong to think otherwise!