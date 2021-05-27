Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Study seeks origins of ghost nets that haunt Hawaii's shores

By CALEB JONES - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — “Ghost nets” from unknown origins drift among the Pacific’s currents, threatening marine creatures of all sorts and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, this fishing gear continues to wreak havoc on ecosystems in Hawaii. Now, researchers are doing detective work to trace these nets back to fisheries and manufacturers. Ghost nets are found in oceans throughout the world, but the Hawaiian Islands — with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch to the east and another gyre of floating trash to the west — are an epicenter for marine waste.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Pacific#Fisheries#Sea Creatures#Marine Creatures#The Nets#Ap#Ghost Nets#Origins#Hawaiian Islands#Shorelines#Ecosystems#Gyre#Marine Waste#Fishing Gear#Havoc#Trash#Detective Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeWashington Post

Scientists become detectives to identify ‘ghost nets’

‘Ghost nets” drift among the Pacific Ocean’s currents, threatening sea creatures and littering shorelines with the entangled remains of what they kill. Lost or discarded at sea, sometimes decades ago, the fishing gear continues to harm marine life and coral reefs in Haw. Now researchers are doing detective work to...
Hawaii StateMiddletown Press

Hawaii launches hotline to report ghost fishing nets

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii has a new hotline to report ghost fishing nets, derelict gear and other plastic debris that washes ashore across the Hawaiian archipelago. In a statement Thursday, state officials announced the new hotline, which uses phrasing from the Hawaii Pidgin language in the number: 833-4-Da-Nets. State wildlife...
WildlifeWinchester News Gazette

Researchers try to ID source of ghost fishing nets

Researchers try to ID source of ghost fishing nets. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7bacb4b1238d4ce98c4dee3e0840e66b.
Hawaii StateMaui News

Earthquake origin at underwater volcano shakes Hawaii island

HONOLULU — An earthquake at an active deep sea volcano off Hawaii island but didn’t appear to have any impact on other nearby volcanoes and no significant damage was reported. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the magnitude-4.0 quake Wednesday night was located under Loihi seamount, about 20...
WildlifeNewswise

Sea Turtle Week: FSU Marine Biologist Available to Comment on Importance of these Keystone Species

Sea turtles have existed on Earth for more than 100 million years. But today, most species of these oceangoing reptiles are threatened or endangered. Scientists and resource managers are working to better understand and manage their populations, and they’re using work like that led by Mariana Fuentes, an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science at Florida State University.
Wildlifealicetx.com

TAMU-CC Researcher, Students to Study Coral Reefs in Hawaii

CORPUS CHRISTI – Changes in the chemistry of the ocean are devastating coral reefs around the world, diminishing their role as a safe haven for marine animals and as a protector of coastal areas from storms and erosion. To more fully understand what is happening to these critically important reefs, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Assistant Professor of Marine Biology Keisha Bahr is launching an extensive coral research project thanks to a substantial grant from the National Science Foundation.
WildlifeDiscovery

Great Mysteries of the Deep: How Sharks Find Their Way Home

In 2005, scientists tracked a great white shark’s trans-oceanic swim from South Africa to Australia and back again in a nearly perfect straight line. This epic 6,900-mile-swim increased speculation that sharks use their electromagnetic sensitivity to navigate open waters. Finding Their Way “Home”. Sharks’ noses have special receptors which help...
South Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Under their wing: Local monitors help to save piping plovers

On a cold morning in late April, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Maureen Durkin watches as a team of four co-workers test their skills at rapidly building a wire mesh “exclosure” on Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The six-foot, circular structure is designed to be put around a piping plover nest to allow the sand-colored birds access to their eggs while keeping predators away.
USC News

San Pedro Ocean Time-series provides crucial insights on Southern California ocean health

When Research Specialist Troy Gunderson sets off on a San Pedro Ocean Time-series (SPOT) cruise, he never knows what will happen. Sometimes the surprises are unpleasant, as when salt water and deep pressures prove to be too much for the program's sensitive scientific equipment. Sometimes they're fun, as when curious dolphins or minke whales come to check out the boat. But whatever happens, Gunderson knows the work is important. That’s because the SPOT program, created in 1998 and operated by USC Dornsife’s Wrigley Institute for Environmental Studies, provides a crucial lens into the health of one of the world’s most heavily traveled ocean areas.
Hawaii Statebigislandthieves.com

Hawaii Ranks Sixth in Nationwide Access to Justice Study

HONOLULU — The National Center for Access to Justice recently released its Justice Index 2021, which ranks the degree to which each state has adopted best practices for ensuring access to justice for all individuals. The Hawaii State Judiciary is proud to report that Hawaii was ranked sixth overall. “To...
WildlifeThe Weather Channel

Wildlife Conservation Society Launches New 10-Year Strategy to Save Oceans’ Remaining Sharks

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) is launching a new 10-year strategy to save the oceans' remaining sharks and rays in 10 unique shark hotspots around the world. Called the 10x10 Shark Strategy, will focus on 10 countries over the next 10 years that are strongholds for surviving populations of iconic sharks and rays, such as mantas, hammerheads and reef sharks—all of which play key roles in maintaining healthy marine ecosystems.
EnvironmentNature.com

3D assessment of a coral reef at Lalo Atoll reveals varying responses of habitat metrics following a catastrophic hurricane

Extreme disturbances such as hurricanes can cause reductions in coral cover and three-dimensional (3D) structural complexity of coral reefs. We examined changes in structural complexity utilizing 3D reconstruction of a coral-reef site before and after Hurricane Walaka passed through Lalo of the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands. This event resulted in complete destruction of the coral-reef habitat, with dramatic changes in benthic cover from pre-hurricane tabulate coral to post-hurricane rubble. Rugosity and mean slope decreased after the hurricane, while structural complexity, captured by vector ruggedness measure (VRM), showed resolution-specific responses. This metric captured the structural complexity of rubble at a high raster resolution of 1 cm and that of tabulate coral at lower resolutions, resulting in decreases in mean VRM values at 2- and 4-cm resolutions but an increase at 1-cm resolution. Variability in profile and planform curvature was reduced after the hurricane due to a disappearance of extreme curvature values created by the tabulate coral after the hurricane. This study highlights the varying responses of habitat complexity metrics to the complete destruction of a coral reef and provides us with insights into how choices of habitat complexity metrics can affect quantitative assessments of 3D habitat structure.
Animalsnationalgeographic.com

A gray whale swam halfway across the world, setting a new record

The 40-foot male traveled from the North Pacific to Namibia, the first sighting of the species in the Southern Hemisphere. A gray whale has swum the longest distance ever recorded in a marine vertebrate—more than 16,700 miles—over halfway around the world. The male cetacean, spotted off Namibia in 2013, is...
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

New population of blue whales discovered with help of bomb detectors

Blue whales may be the biggest animals in the world, but they're also some of the hardest to find. Not only are they rare (it's estimated that less than 0.15 per cent of blue whales in the Southern Hemisphere survived whaling), they're also reclusive by nature and can cover vast areas of ocean.
PoliticsAtlas Obscura

22 of America's Best Preserved Ghost Towns

Ghost towns are often described in terms of “what was” or “what could have been.” During their heydays, these once-booming places were often filled with both people and hope. Today, they are decaying shells of promise and prosperity. They can be haunting, sad, exciting—sometimes perfectly preserved time capsules. America is...
Environmentpanda.org

Mediterranean is turning into the fastest warming sea with irreversible changes for marine and human life

Almost 1000 alien species have already migrated into the warming waters of the Mediterranean Sea and replaced endemic species, while increasingly extreme weather ravages fragile seagrass and coral beds, threatening cities and coastlines. On World Ocean Day, WWF shows how climate change has already transformed – sometimes irreversibly – some of the most important marine ecosystems of the Mediterranean, with consequences for economic sectors like fisheries and tourism, and changes in our fish consumption. Urgent action is needed to mitigate further greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt to the new reality of a warming sea.
Wildlifebioengineer.org

Discovery of the oldest plant fossils on the African continent!

The analysis of very old plant fossils discovered in South Africa and dating from the Lower Devonian period documents the transition from barren continents to the green planet we know today. Cyrille Prestianni, a palaeobotanist at the EDDy Lab at the University of Liège (Belgium), participated in this study, the results of which have just been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Animalscondorexpress.com

Two really exciting humpback whales and two species of dolphins.

A highly animated humpback whale is shown in the act of rolling around while slapping its long pectoral flippers on the ocean surface. Both fins are in the air at the same time. Crewman Devin demonstrated his visual acuity by finding a breaching whale at a super human distance. The...
Hawaii StatePosted by
Nya Crea

Coronavirus Impact on Hawaii’s Economy

On 31 December 2019, WHO was informed of instances of pneumonia of unknown cause in Wuhan City, China. A novel coronavirus was identified as the cause by Chinese experts on 7 January 2020 and was temporarily named “2019-nCoV”. The rapidly evolving situation of COVID-19 seems to have made the entire world pause for a moment. Things have been changing extremely rapidly and knowing the facts is pivotal to being properly prepared and protecting one’s self and loved ones.