newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Suspect in Idaho multiple murder case appears in court

By REBECCA BOONE - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 3 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Chad Daybell made his first appearance in Idaho court Wednesday on three murder charges in connection with the deaths of his late wife and his new wife’s two children. Meanwhile, the mother of the slain kids, Lori Vallow Daybell, had her first appearance on murder charges postponed because of unnamed exigent circumstances. The Daybells are at the center of a tangled case that involves bizarre apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim the couple designed to justify the murders of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. If convicted, both Chad and Lori Daybell could face life in prison or the death penalty.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Daybell
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Lori Daybell
Person
Tammy Daybell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Murders#Prison#Murder Charges#Center Court#Ap#Daybells#Idaho Court#Suspect#49 Year Old Tammy Daybell#Deaths#Bizarre#17 Year Old Tylee Ryan#Face#Religious Beliefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Death Penalty
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Idaho Statekmvt

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A database on police decertifications shows that 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct in 2020. The Idaho Statesman reports that records show these disciplinary actions are up from 2019, when 39 officers were stripped of their credentials. Officers can...
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Missing: Nampa ID Teen Missing Since May 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Tristuana Ruby Navarro-Rios? Her missing persons profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website. Her last date of contact was May 7, 2021. Navaroo-Rios,...
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Injury crash on I-15 north of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello Sunday around 3:06 p.m. According to ISP, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and 66-year-old Maryann Butler of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Dies Following Nine-vehicle Crash in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 27-year-old woman involved in a nine-vehicle fiery crash in Boise last week has died from her injuries. According to Idaho State Police, the woman, who has not been identified yet, was involved in the May 11, multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84. According to ISP, multiple emergency and...
Idaho StatePost Register

Boise woman dies following fiery nine-car crash on Interstate 84

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Boise woman who was critically injured in a nine-car collision on Interstate 84 has died. Idaho State Police announced the death on Monday, but said more information would be released by the Ada County Coroner's Office. ISP believes the crash started after the driver of...
Idaho StateIdaho Statesman

Update: Coroner identifies Boise woman who died after fiery I-84 crash last week

Idaho State Police say the nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in West Boise last week has caused a fatality. A 27-year-old Boise woman who suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash has died, according to a news release from ISP. The woman was identified as Julia Goodwin, according to a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

SUV crashes into storefront in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An SUV drove into an Idaho Falls business on Park Avenue Sunday afternoon. Police reports show at around 2 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway, hit a streetlight, drove over the pavement and crashed into the entrance of Pandora’s Baubles & Beads at 440 Park Avenue, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Hospitalized After Rollover on Interstate 15 Near Fort Hall

FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was taken to the hospital when their Jeep SUV rolled on Interstate 15 north of Pocatello Sunday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot had been headed south in a Jeep Renegade when a semi-truck had made a lane change in front of her, causing her to swerve to avoid being hit. The Jeep hit the front of another vehicle and rolled. Faulkner was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, she had been wearing a seat belt.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Police: One injured in I-15 crash caused by semi changing lanes

On Sunday, May 16, 2021, at approximately 3:06 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash southbound on Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello. Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

One person hospitalized after crash on I-15

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating an injury-crash on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello. Police reports show Audra Faulkner, 23, of Blackfoot, was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade. Maryann Butler, 66, of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was...