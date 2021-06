BURLINGTON — Iola High’s Kobe Lord, Riley Jay and Brett Willis brought home gold Thursday at the Pioneer League Track Meet. “If you were at the meet yesterday at all, you would understand why track and field is an awesome sport,” Iola head coach Dana Daugharthy said. “Right when the field events started, you could tell there were a bunch of athletes that wanted to win a league title. While athletes were competing, teammates were actively cheering and supporting each other. It was just an awesome team environment, and I am very proud of all of our team in how we represented Iola High School.”