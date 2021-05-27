Cancel
Family Relationships

'American Idol' Alum Fantasia Barrino Reveals Newborn Daughter Was Born With Complications

By Anna Rumer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantasia Barrino is opening up about the complications newborn daughter Keziah is facing just days after welcoming her into the world Sunday alongside husband Kendall Taylor. The American Idol alum shared on Instagram Wednesday that her baby was born "a little too early," but is a "fighter" just like her mom. Sharing a photo from her pregnancy, Barrino wrote in the caption, "The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other."

