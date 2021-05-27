Cancel
Video Games

Unreal Engine 5 early access now available

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time Unreal Engine 5 was in the HEXUS news was about a year ago when Epic Games released a video demo of UE5 content being run in real-time on a Sony PlayStation 5. Epic says that it created UE5 to "achieve photorealism on par with movie CG and real life," and instrumental to this goal are two key technologies within it - dubbed 'Nanite' and 'Lumen'. On Wednesday Epic announced that Early Access to Unreal Engine 5 had become available to developers. To mark the occasion it provided a recap on Nanite and Lumen technologies, as well as discussions on using UE5 for developing open worlds, in context animations, metasounds, plus a look at the new enhanced editor UI & workflow.

