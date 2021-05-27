Cancel
Cadence collaboration with Arm enables tape-out of next-generation mobile designs

New Electronics
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Cadence, customers have successfully taped out mobile SoCs using its tools for the next-generation Arm mobile solution, which includes the Arm Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPUs, Mali-G710 GPU and the DynamIQ Shared Unit-110. As part of the collaboration, Cadence has fine-tuned its digital and verification full flows on...

Softwarearxiv.org

Design and Prototype Implementation of a Blockchain-Enabled LoRa System With Edge Computing

Efficiency and security have become critical issues during the development of the long-range (LoRa) system for Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. The centralized work method in the LoRa system, where all packages are processed and kept in the central cloud, cannot well exploit the resources in LoRa gateways and also makes it vulnerable to security risks, such as data falsification or data loss. On the other hand, the blockchain has the potential to provide a decentralized and secure infrastructure for the LoRa system. However, there are significant challenges in deploying blockchain at LoRa gateways with limited edge computing abilities. This article proposes a design and implementation of the blockchain-enabled LoRa system with edge computing by using the open-source Hyperledger Fabric, which is called as HyperLoRa. According to different features of LoRa data, a blockchain network with multiple ledgers is designed, each of which stores a specific kind of LoRa data. LoRa gateways can participate in the operations of the blockchain and share the ledger that keep the time-critical network data with small size. Then, the edge computing abilities of LoRa gateways are utilized to handle the join procedure and application packages processing. Furthermore, a HyperLoRa prototype is implemented on embedded hardware, which demonstrates the feasibility of deploying the blockchain into LoRa gateways with limited computing and storage resources. Finally, various experiments are conducted to evaluate the performances of the proposed LoRa system.
Computersdesign-reuse.com

JVCKENWOOD Deploys Cadence Spectre FX Simulator and Comprehensive Design Flows to Improve Productivity

The Cadence Virtuoso, Spectre, Xcelium and Quantus platforms have been fully adopted for JVCKENWOOD consumer electronics applications. -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced JVCKENWOOD has adopted the new Spectre® FX Simulator and multiple Cadence® custom, analog, digital and verification solutions to accelerate IC development of its consumer electronics applications while minimizing overall design risk. With the constant evolution of consumer electronics and shifting design requirements, JVCKENWOOD decided to replace its previous IC EDA vendor and adopt Cadence-based flows to ensure its designs are high quality and compatible with future design requirements.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

SEMIFIVE collaborates with Arm to accelerate its custom SoC designs

– Arm today announced that SEMIFIVE, a leading silicon design solutions provider, has joined the Arm ecosystem to accelerate the deployment of application-optimized custom SoC designs built on Arm technology. Through this collaboration with Arm, SEMIFIVE will have access to a broad range of Arm IP, including Cortex®-A, Cortex-R and Cortex-M CPUs, Mali™ GPUs, Ethos™ NPUs, as well as various system and subsystem IP.
NFLQSR magazine

Smashburger Selects PlayerLync as its Mobile Workforce Enablement Platform

PlayerLync was selected by Smashburger, the better burger fast casual restaurant, as its mobile workforce enablement platform to help engage its frontline workforce and continue its commitment to serving delicious food. With more than 230 locations in 34 states and 7 countries, Smashburger is known for its iconic 100% Certified...
Technologyfranchising.com

Matco Tools Launches the Next Generation of Tool Storage

The 2s line of toolboxes set a new benchmark for high quality tool storage at a budget-friendly price. The new 2s line offers quality tool storage for students and entry-level technicians with great features mechanic's love and new innovations that make these toolboxes both functional and durable. "We designed this line to include options that technicians need when they are just starting their careers with the same great quality you expect from a Matco toolbox," Dan Christopher, Manager of the Matco Tool Storage Plant stated. The new line includes a power drawer to keep power tools charged and ready to go as well as increased storage capacity with a taller second drawer. "We want entry-level technicians to get their career started with everything they need and a toolbox that will be able to grow with them at a budget-friendly price point," Dan added.
Technologymartechseries.com

Netlify Acquires FeaturePeek and Launches Next Generation of Deploy Previews to Streamline Collaboration for Web Teams

Netlify, the cloud for collaborative web development, has acquired FeaturePeek – a Y Combinator and Matrix Partners-backed startup that enables developer teams to preview frontend content. Through this acquisition, Netlify has added FeaturePeek’s developer collaboration product as a core capability in the next generation of Netlify Deploy Previews. Available today,...
Technologycircuitcellar.com

LoRa Ref Design Enables Full Duplex Gateways

Semtech has announced the launch of a new product in its LoRa Core portfolio, the LoRa Corecell Reference Design for full duplex gateway applications in the U.S. 902 – 928MHz ISM band. The new turnkey gateway solution enables the expansion of network capacity for outdoor and indoor applications, such as smart metering, smart building and smart factory, says Semtech. Moreover, the reference design enables network owners to increase network capacity while deploying fewer gateways, providing cost savings to end customers when compared to cellular alternatives.
Electronicscoatingsworld.com

AW-Lake Introduces Next-Generation Gear Meters

AW-Lake Process Flow Measurement introduced its Next-Generation Gear Meter Series that offers greater efficiencies in operation with tighter tolerances, higher resolutions, higher standard pressure ratings (6000 psi), improved accuracy, wider turndowns (100:1), and a new low-viscosity series. Designed with high-performance materials, the Next-Generation Gear Meters offer high chemical resistance to...
BusinessArchDaily

Bjarke Ingels Group and The Metals Company Design Next-Generation Robotic Mineral Collecting Facility

Award-winning architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group has collaborated with lower-impact battery metals developer The Metals Company to reimagine a traditional metal production facility in a new contemporary and sustainable context. The firm designed a circular zero-solid-waste metallurgical plant that includes manufacturing, processing, and storage facilities, along with offices, visitor centers, and innovation facilities.
Cell Phonesappolicious.com

5 Mobile App Design Trends for 2021 and Beyond

Mobile app design trends are constantly evolving based on advances in technology. Staying up to date on trends and developments is critical for app designers and businesses. Your mobile app’s design is very often the first thing the customers will see. You’ll want to ensure that your users are impressed by the experience.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

PLDA Announces XpressRICH PCI Express 6.0 Controller IP for Next Generation SoC Designs

- PLDA, the leading developer of high-speed interconnect silicon IP, today announced the launch of their XpressRICH™ PCI Express® (PCIe®) Controller IP for the PCIe 6.0 specification. The PCIe 6.0 specification provides an evolutionary step forward by doubling the data rate to 64 GT/s link rate negotiation. PCIe 6.0 architecture will be essential for SoC designers and system architects creating next generation chips that require the movement of large amounts of data within systems, in applications including:
Electronicsdesign-reuse.com

Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success for Early Adopters of Next-Generation Armv9 Architecture-based SoCs

Design, Verification, and IP Solutions Combine to Deliver a Total-Compute-centric Solution That Enables Maximum Performance-Per-Watt for High-End Consumer Devices. "Based on the Armv9 architecture, the Arm Total Compute solution is designed to deliver a step-change in compute performance and efficiency while providing the levels of native security and trust needed in an increasingly data-centric and connected world," said Paul Williamson, senior vice president and general manager, Client Line of Business, Arm. "Our broad collaboration with Synopsys has enabled us to push the industry's achievable performance-per-Watt for highly pervasive computing in the client compute market."
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Cadence Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate Mobile, AI and Hyperscale Computing Application Development on N3 and N4 Processes

Joint customers successfully use the certified Cadence digital flow and custom/analog tool suite to complete test chip tapeouts on TSMC’s advanced processes. -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it is expanding its collaboration with TSMC to accelerate mobile, AI and hyperscale computing application design using the integrated Cadence® digital flow and custom/analog tool suite on TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies. Joint Cadence and TSMC customers have already successfully used the digital and custom/analog tools to complete test chip tapeouts. As part of the collaboration, the Cadence digital and custom/analog tools have been optimized and certified for TSMC’s N3 and N4 process technologies, supporting the latest Design Rule Manual (DRM) certification and SPICE correlation. The corresponding N3 and N4 process design kit (PDKs) are available now.
Retailvendingtimes.com

Cantaloupe introduces next-generation touchscreens

Cantaloupe, a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, has developed its ePort Connect Platform's premium and next-generation touchscreen devices, the ePort Engage and the ePort Engage Combo, according to a press release. This iteration of the ePort Series gives retailers...
Engineeringelectronicproducts.com

Reference design simplifies end-of-arm tooling development

Trinamic Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG, now part of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has released an open-source, fully integrated reference design that simplifies the development of industrial robotic end-of-arm tooling (EoAT). The TMCM-1617-GRIP-REF reference design integrates hardware-based field-oriented control (FOC) and three communication ports, supporting industrial EtherCAT, IO-Link or RS-485 communication.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Next generation Raspberry Pi PoE HAT launched

The development team at the Raspberry Pi foundation, responsible for creating the amazing range of Raspberry Pi mini PC, has this week announced the launch of a new next-generation HAT to add PoE+ capability to your Raspberry Pi. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT is now available to purchase priced at around £18 and offers you a new version of the original Raspberry Pi PoE HAT, now with 5V 4A output for the most demanding Raspberry Pi applications.
InternetLumia UK

Build the next generation of collaborative apps for hybrid work

The world around us has dramatically changed since the last Microsoft Build. Every customer and partner is now focused on the new realities of hybrid work—enabling people to work from anywhere, at any time, and on any device. Featured. One year in: 7 urgent trends for leaders in the shift...
Computersphonemantra.com

Older new generation Intel mobile processors can be very “gluttonous”

Even for a 12-core configuration, the PL2 value will be 115W. Intel Alder Lake processors, which will be released in a few months, will retain the 10nm process technology, although it will be improved relative to the current Tiger Lake processors. At the same time, mobile CPUs of the new generation will not be limited to eight cores. Considering small cores, their total number will reach 16. So what will happen to power consumption in this case?