Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Johnson; Wyandotte SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WYANDOTTE NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON...NORTHEASTERN CASS...SOUTHWESTERN CLAY SOUTHWESTERN RAY...SOUTHWESTERN LAFAYETTE...SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE JACKSON AND NORTHWESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 730 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Kansas City Kansas to near Prairie Village. Movement was east at 55 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Prairie Village, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Pleasant Hill, Oak Grove, Parkville, Odessa and Greenwood. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 40. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 418 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 226 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 4. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 53 and 81. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.