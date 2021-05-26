newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

Off-road self-driving rover towards the moon

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape Canaveral, Florida – General Motors is working with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, and electric vehicles for the moon. The project announced on Wednesday is still in its infancy and has not yet been funded by NASA. However, the goal is to design a lightweight, sturdy vehicle that moves farther and faster than the lunar rover carrying NASA’s Apollo astronaut in the early 1970s.

