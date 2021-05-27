Lockheed Martin, GM to develop next-gen lunar rover for NASA’s Artemis program
If everything goes according to NASA’s ambitious schedule for the Artemis Program, the first woman and the next man will be able to step on the lunar surface as early as 2024. Lockheed Martin and General Motors want to ensure astronauts have more range in their ‘off-roading’ experiences on the Moon during the program’s missions. The companies have joined forces to develop the next generation of lunar vehicles to transport astronauts on the surface of the Moon as a part of NASA’s Artemis program.www.inceptivemind.com