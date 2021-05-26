Canada moves forward with plans to explore the Moon
Government of Canada's Space Strategy supports the future of space exploration, space science and technology and jobs. LONGUEUIL, QC, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - As we plan for humanity's return to the Moon, there is great potential for Canadian entrepreneurs and scientists to advance lunar science and technology. Canadians will play an important role in the highly competitive and innovative global supply chain of the expanding new space economy.www.newswire.ca