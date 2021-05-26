newsbreak-logo
Lockheed Martin and General Motors are NASA lunar rover partners

By bernardblack
eminetra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLockheed Martin And General Motors Announced Wednesday that NASA is partnering to develop a new type of lunar rover for use in the Artemis mission to the next month. Lockheed Martin Vice President Rick Ambrose said in a statement, “Surface mobility is important to enable and maintain long-term exploration of the lunar surface. These next-generation rover are astronauts. Will dramatically expand the range of. “

