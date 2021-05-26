Lockheed Martin and General Motors are NASA lunar rover partners

The Lockheed L-301, also called the X-24C, though this designation was never officially assigned, was an experimental hypersonic aircraft project. As the North American Aviation X-15 program wound down in the mid-1960s, NASA and the USAF considered follow-on hypersonic test aircraft. As explained by James C. Goodall in his book 75 years of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the USAF had significant classified work underway, while NASA Langley undertook two study programs: HYFAC (Hypersonic Research Facility) for a Mach 12 aircraft, and HSRA (High Speed Research Aircraft) for a Mach 8 aircraft. The Air Force revealed that it had intentions to build a Mach 3–5 test vehicle, and an incremental growth vehicle which would gradually be taken from Mach 4.5 to Mach 9. By July 1974 NASA and the Air Force selected the FDL-8 lifting body configuration. Two versions were proposed: one with cheek air intakes and air-breathing engines, and one with the XLR-99 rocket engine of the X-15. By September 1977 (officially) budget overruns were apparent and NASA agreed to cancel further X-24C work. But given the stories of similar USAF test aircraft in the 1980s, perhaps the project merely went deep black.