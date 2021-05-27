Eurogamer: Upgraded Nintendo Switch to be announced soon to ensure that third parties can reveal compatible titles at E3
The rumour mill is churning at high speeds today as more reports are coming in surrounding the highly-anticipated, but not yet officially announced Nintendo Switch ‘Pro’. Earlier today, we reported that Bloomberg lifted the lid on some potentially exciting news that an upgraded Switch model will be revealed any time now. Emily Rogers has also subtly chimed in giving everyone another reason to keep refreshing social media for an official announcement.mynintendonews.com