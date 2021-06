Rather than going with one specific style of horror like most other Resident Evil games do, Resident Evil Village adopts a different approach, using its titular setting to create horror theme park of sorts, with different areas prescribing to different styles, tones, and approaches. From pure action to classic Resident Evil horror to gothic horror to psychological dread, there’s a lot going in Village across its many locations. Here, we’re going to take a look at each of the game’s six main larger areas, and rank them. Given that there isn’t really a bad location in the game, saying that we’re ranking them from worst to best wouldn’t be entirely accurate- let’s say we’re ranking them from good to amazing, then.