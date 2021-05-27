Cancel
Leavenworth County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Leavenworth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH...NORTHERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonner Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. There is a line of storms from Easton to Eudora moving east that are producing 40 mph winds. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Smithville, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake and Lake Quivira. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 224 and 233. Interstate 29 between mile markers 2 and 20. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 2 and 43. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 212 and 226. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.

alerts.weather.gov
Atchison County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atchison, Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:31:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Atchison; Leavenworth The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Stranger Creek at Easton affecting Leavenworth and Atchison KS Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Stranger Creek at Easton. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 3:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Water enters low-lying fields south of Easton. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, 1st street in Easton and 231st street north and south of Easton begin to flood. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Highway 192 just east of Easton is closed due to swift current of water over the road. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, All roads out of Easton except for highway 192 west of 231st street in Easton are closed. In addition, water covers Millwood Road, 3 miles north of Easton. Water depth is 6 inches across the eastbound lane. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 7am 7am 7am Stranger Creek Easton 17.0 17.8 Mon 3am 18.6 6.9 2.8
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Leavenworth THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Leavenworth County, KSLeavenworth Times

'Wet weekend' anticipated

While thunderstorms may be possible this weekend, the local emergency management director thinks the risk of severe weather will be low. Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said more severe weather likely will stay west of Leavenworth County. Magaha said there is still a chance local residents could...
Leavenworth County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Leavenworth, Wyandotte by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Leavenworth; Wyandotte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHEASTERN BUCHANAN AND PLATTE COUNTIES At 1146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Platte City, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leavenworth, Lansing, Mission, Bonner Springs, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Weston, Gower, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas, Kansas City, Lake Waukomis, Edgerton and Dearborn. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH