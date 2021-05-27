Special Weather Statement issued for Leavenworth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 06:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Leavenworth SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH...NORTHERN JOHNSON...NORTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES UNTIL 700 AM CDT At 627 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bonner Springs, moving northeast at 45 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. There is a line of storms from Easton to Eudora moving east that are producing 40 mph winds. Locations impacted include Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Lansing, Merriam, Mission, Smithville, Bonner Springs, De Soto, Parkville, Tonganoxie, Platte City, Basehor, Edwardsville, Riverside, Weatherby Lake and Lake Quivira. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri near mile marker 0. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 224 and 233. Interstate 29 between mile markers 2 and 20. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 435 between mile markers 2 and 43. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 212 and 226. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.