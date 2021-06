Vice President Harris is advocating for a renewed focus on government help for minority and women-owned small businesses following the coronavirus pandemic. "This is a familiar story. Traditional banks and venture capital firms have not always seen the vision of women entrepreneurs and those of color," Harris wrote in Forbes on Tuesday. "Community lenders, on the other hand, were founded to see that vision. Community lenders understand the value in providing access to capital in communities of color and low-income communities—and because they do, they add value to those communities and our country."