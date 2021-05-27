Cancel
Video Games

Upgraded Nintendo Switch could be released soon but fans should expect a higher introductory price for the next-gen "Pro" console

By Daniel R Deakin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn article from Bloomberg has shared some information about the new Nintendo Switch that many believe will be delighting fans at some point in 2021. The report agrees that an upgraded console should make an appearance this year, arguably earlier than many thought. It’s possible the next-gen Switch could be announced before E3 (June 12-15) with parts being shipped for assembly in July. Bloomberg opines that this could lead to a release for the upgraded Nintendo Switch at some point in September, when it would be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite.

