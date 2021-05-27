Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Faulconer’s veterans plan + Newsom’s ‘what the hell’ moment + Police decertification

By Andrew Sheeler
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

A few weeks after announcing his “California Comeback” tax cut proposal, recall candidate Kevin Faulconer on Wednesday introduced a four-part plan to support the state’s 1.6 million veterans, 11,000 of whom are homeless. “It is a continuing part of our effort to make California more affordable and livable for the...

www.sacbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melina Abdullah
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Guns#San Jose#Homeless Veterans#California Lawmakers#Washington State#San Diego State#State Lawmakers#Via Lara Korte#California Comeback#Americans#Twitter#Senate#Senate#D Gardena#Justice#State Assembly#Black Lives Matter#Candidate Kevin Faulconer#Faulconer Debuts Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
San Diego, CAkusi.com

Faulconer attacks Newsom on plan for shortened sentences

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who is running to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, is criticizing the governor for a new rule that could shorten the sentences of 76,000 felons in California, including many who have committed violent crimes. The changes were...
California StateKilleen Daily Herald

GOP's Faulconer pitches tax cut plan for California

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Hoping to grab a share of the spotlight in California's expected recall election, Republican candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer on Wednesday proposed ending the state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000 as part of a plan to make the notoriously costly state more affordable for families and the middle class.
Electionssjvsun.com

Mathis to Cox: Drop out of recall fight, back Faulconer

As San Diego businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial nominee John Cox continued his statewide tour in Fresno on Thursday after relaunching his bid to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom via the impending recall, he found himself catching flak from at least one local Republican. Cox is one of three prominent Republicans...
Downey, CAthedowneypatriot.com

Faulconer proposes eliminating state income tax for most residents

DOWNEY – Former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer visited Downey on Tuesday where he announced plans for what he called “the largest middle-class tax cut in California history.”. Faulconer is one of three prominent Republicans campaigning to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled this November. “California doesn’t have...
California StateBayInsider

Republicans weigh in on California governor's recall effort

OAKLAND, Calif. - When California’s Secretary of State announced organizers had gathered enough valid signatures to qualify for a recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom, Republicans aiming for his seat responded quickly. "When I heard that, I said one day closer to freedom," said former California Congressman Doug Ose. "This...
Sacramento, CAPosted by
CALMatters

Newsom, Faulconer make big promises

Good morning, California. It’s Thursday, May 13. That seems to be the modus operandi for Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Republican candidates vying to replace him in an all-but-certain recall election. Newsom on Wednesday unveiled a $20 billion proposal to “reimagine” public schools, noting that it represents “the highest level of state school funding in California history.” Also Wednesday, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer vowed to implement the “largest middle-class tax cut in California history” if elected governor.
California StateGV Wire

With Exclusive Audience at Nunes Confab, Faulconer Pitches CA Comeback

California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer joined Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, for his Freedom Festival in Tulare on Saturday to make his case for the governorship. “Gavin Newsom is going to be recalled,” Faulconer said to the assembled thousands. “And why? Because Californians all around the state know exactly what we do. It is time for a change at the top. It is time to end one party rule in Sacramento, which has not been working for us.”
California StateOCRegister

Newsom’s California Comeback Plan shows nothing is new: Letters

Re “Newsom proposes massive spending bill” (May 15):. Where were all these projects before the surplus? How about a refund to the people who paid those tax dollars. Let’s reduce the gas tax, sales tax, income tax and property tax. These will help everyone from low-income renters to large corporations who want to leave this state and increase spendable income to cover essential needs. All the things that Gavin wants to throw money at have been here for years: schools, transportation, homelessness, wildfires, water storage, higher education costs, etc. His plan is a knee-jerk reaction to the recall effort. And if you don’t think the unions aren’t going to go after the surplus! If he really wants to help the people of California he needs to have a multi-year plan that has obtainable and measurable objectives. I can already see next years headlines: “State spends budget surplus and gets nothing in return,” “State wants to increase taxes to cover budget shortfall.” He might as well drop the money from a helicopter and see who can pick up the most.
California StateMarietta Daily Journal

George Skelton: Newsom's love of making firsts is on full display in his go-big-or-go-home California budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Some California political jockeying last week reminded me of a classic scene from the first Indiana Jones movie. In 1981's "Raiders of the Lost Ark," a scary, robed swordsman whirls his shiny machete-like weapon, preparing to duel the seemingly defenseless Indiana, played by Harrison Ford. Instead, Indiana calmly draws a pistol and drops the flashy swordsman.
Personal Financekingcityrustler.com

Recovery, recall and record revenue: What’s driving Newsom’s budget

Six-hundred-dollar checks. Universal prekindergarten. Forgiveness for back rent, traffic tickets, utility bills. Big investments in the electrical grid, broadband, wildfire prevention, drought mitigation. Tax breaks for small business and Hollywood. Flush with a huge surplus and threatened by a campaign to recall him from office, California Gov. Gavin Newsom last...
Homelessnbcpalmsprings.com

Kevin Faulconer unveils tax-cut plan during recall campaign stop

Gubernatorial recall candidate and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer brought his campaign to Downey Wednesday, unveiling a proposal for what said would be the largest middle-class tax cut in state history. “The hard-working men and women who are being priced out of our state need more than a one-time...
California Stateoc-breeze.com

State Treasurer Fiona Ma praises Governor Newsom’s budget, calling it “far-sighted and far-reaching”

California State Treasurer Fiona Ma released the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed May budget revision:. His proposals are far-sighted, far-reaching and take full advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity. These unprecedented investments will house tens of thousands of homeless people, build housing for low-income residents and students, supply stimulus checks to two-thirds of Californians, support small businesses, retain and add jobs, and further protect the environment. They will help us come back from the pandemic and demonstrate again, the resilience of California and its people.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Newsom’s road plan does little to fix congestion

Thanks to a dramatic boost in tax revenue, Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken on the role of Santa Claus as he distributes $38 billion in an unexpected budget surplus along with $25 billion in new federal aid. As part of his May budget revision, Newsom released a 235-page “California Comeback Plan” that distributes state dollars far and wide – and boosts spending by nearly a third over current levels.
San Francisco, CAOCRegister

Newsom seeks attention with new budget

Gavin Newsom is, to use an old-fashioned term, a show-off, someone who constantly seeks attention with extravagant depictions of what he’s done or wants to do. Sometimes it works out — as it did when he was mayor of San Francisco and he defied state law to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Berkeley, CAKQED

One Person Shaping the Recall Election? Lt. Gov. Kounalakis

The job of lieutenant governor tends to be a low-profile office in California. But the campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom will put current Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis front and center. At first glance, Kounalakis’ role seems pretty straightforward. She must set a date for an election within 60 to...
PoliticsPOLITICO

NEWSOM budget ambition — CDAA vs. BONTA — Team GAVIN drops new anti-recall ads — BLACKOUT summer?

THE BUZZ — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants his third budget to be one to remember. Cash-flush California would channel a massive surplus into addressing an array of stubborn societal problems under a $267.8 billion blueprint Newsom unveiled on Friday. That includes billions of dollars to ensure universal broadband access, transition from fossil fuels, bolster student wellness and early childhood education, overhaul behavioral health and more. That’s in addition to more immediate relief like the massive tax rebate handout that Newsom used to launch his budget tour and to sizable outlays for reserves and paying down pension debt.